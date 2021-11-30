Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after purchasing an additional 582,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

SNAP stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,838,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,473,512 over the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

