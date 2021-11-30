Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

NYSE:LOW opened at $248.58 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.