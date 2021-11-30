Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 54,123 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 47,896.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

NYSE:CI opened at $199.61 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

