Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

