Gradient Investments LLC Sells 767 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JUST. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,520,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.