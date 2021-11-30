Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459,957 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

