Graphlinq Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $422,151.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $422,151.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00236647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00088792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.