Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

