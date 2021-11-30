Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $332,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 507.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

