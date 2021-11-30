Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,946 shares of company stock worth $42,691,188. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

