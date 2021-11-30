Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 548 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

