Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,663 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.11%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

