Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

