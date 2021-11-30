Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SOFI opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,563,709 shares of company stock worth $393,732,095. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

