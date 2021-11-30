Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

