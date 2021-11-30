Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.78. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$28.79 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWO. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

