Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 680,594 shares of company stock valued at $26,113,543. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

