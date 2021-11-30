Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,814.42

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,814.42 ($36.77) and traded as high as GBX 3,081 ($40.25). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,023 ($39.50), with a volume of 183,975 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,035.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,814.42.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

