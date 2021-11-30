Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

