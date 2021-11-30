Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 31,352 shares.The stock last traded at $181.46 and had previously closed at $180.85.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

