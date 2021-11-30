Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

AVAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 243,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,141. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

