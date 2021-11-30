Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Shares Down 19.4%

Shares of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) traded down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

