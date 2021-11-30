Grupo Santander Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Underweight

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 97,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,685. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
