Grupo Santander Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Underweight

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 97,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,685. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

