Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.10 on Monday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

