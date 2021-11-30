Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Down 8.3%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Guild alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.