H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the October 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 271,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

