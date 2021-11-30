H Michael Krimbill Acquires 100,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00.

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $948,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.