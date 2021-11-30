HaloDAO Trading Down 0.6% This Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $517,039.04 and approximately $58,831.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00095476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.83 or 0.07729262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,331.68 or 1.00146595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

