HAPI Hits Market Cap of $24.92 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $50.71 or 0.00088543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 511,929 coins and its circulating supply is 491,447 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

