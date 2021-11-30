Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$43.25 during trading on Monday. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

