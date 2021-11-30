Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.24 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.14 or 0.00217925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $81.24 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 672,270 coins and its circulating supply is 649,232 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

