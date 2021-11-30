Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

