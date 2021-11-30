Head-To-Head Comparison: BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) versus Its Rivals

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS: BESIY) is one of 157 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BE Semiconductor Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 37.80% 62.90% 27.87% BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors -12.46% 3.44% 2.76%

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million $151.10 million 24.39 BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors $3.41 billion $605.11 million -6.37

BE Semiconductor Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. BE Semiconductor Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33 BE Semiconductor Industries Competitors 2198 8769 16289 664 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 6.40%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BE Semiconductor Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries peers beat BE Semiconductor Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

