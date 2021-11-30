Head to Head Comparison: Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY) versus The Competition

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS: EGIEY) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Engie Brasil Energia to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion $542.64 million 12.32 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.95

Engie Brasil Energia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Engie Brasil Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82% Engie Brasil Energia Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 82.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Engie Brasil Energia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie Brasil Energia Competitors 889 4154 3502 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Engie Brasil Energia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Engie Brasil Energia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

