Head-To-Head Comparison: EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) versus Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Tokuyama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 5.48 $97.10 million N/A N/A Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.43 $230.63 million $1.61 5.27

Tokuyama has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Dividends

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tokuyama pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Tokuyama 8.13% 12.02% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Tokuyama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 4 4 0 2.33 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus target price of $91.31, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Tokuyama.

Risk & Volatility

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Tokuyama on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine. The Specialty Products segment covers the development and sale of polycrystalline silicon, fumed silica, precipitated silica, aluminium nitride, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The Cement segment handles the production and distribution of cement and cement related products that include ordinary Portland cement, blast-furnace slag cement, ready-mixed concrete, cement-type stabilizer, and waste treatments. The Life and Amenity segment comprises of polyolefin films, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, gas sensors, and ion exchange membranes. The company was founded by Katsujiro Iwai on February 16, 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

