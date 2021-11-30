Head-To-Head Comparison: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vimeo alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vimeo and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Yandex 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $41.71, indicating a potential upside of 109.72%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $83.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Yandex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million N/A -$50.63 million N/A N/A Yandex $2.96 billion 8.63 $345.30 million ($0.39) -184.61

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72% Yandex -3.29% 3.29% 2.02%

Summary

Yandex beats Vimeo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.