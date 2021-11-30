Head-To-Head Review: Select Sands (SLSDF) and The Competition

Select Sands (OTCMKTS: SLSDF) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Select Sands to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Select Sands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands Competitors 351 1252 1502 33 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Select Sands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Sands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -5.10% -15.87% -6.29% Select Sands Competitors -97.14% -0.15% 2.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Select Sands has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands’ competitors have a beta of 2.12, meaning that their average stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million -$2.90 million -2.25 Select Sands Competitors $1.38 billion -$58.28 million 3.59

Select Sands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Select Sands competitors beat Select Sands on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

