Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 27.27% N/A N/A Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heartland BancCorp and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Severn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.65 $14.77 million $9.56 9.73 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.53 $6.71 million N/A N/A

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

