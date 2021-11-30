Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $397.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

