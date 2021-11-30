Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $381,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.77 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

