Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

FTNT opened at $343.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $120.14 and a one year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

