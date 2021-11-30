Heartland Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock worth $31,959,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $694.66 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.13 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

