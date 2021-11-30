Helical plc (HLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Tuesday. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Get Helical alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.