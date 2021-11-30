Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, an increase of 204.1% from the October 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.6 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HTWSF stock remained flat at $$2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

