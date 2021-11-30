HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.12 ($105.82).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €94.50 ($107.39) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.02. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

