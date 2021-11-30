Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

