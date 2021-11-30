Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $40.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $154.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 214,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

