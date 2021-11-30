Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $158,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.