Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 79,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

