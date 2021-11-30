Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hess by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

